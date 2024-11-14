Star Bayern Munich Defender Agrees to Join Real Madrid Next Summer [Report]
It's no secret that Real Madrid is looking for defensive reinforcements in the winter and summer transfer windows. Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies is one name that has been linked to Los Blancos for some time.
Reports from Relevo have suggested that Davies has already agreed to join the Merengue club when his contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Real Madrid Preparing for Next Season with Alphonso Davies
Real Madrid has long admired the Canadian international; last summer, it tried to acquire his services. However, a deal fell though because Madrid did not want to meet Bayern Munich's asking price at the time.
Los Blancos will now wait until the 2025 summer transfer window when Alphonso Davies will be a free agent with just eight months left on his current contract.
The 24-year-old has been among the best attacking left-backs in recent seasons. He has played for Bayern Munich over 200 times, scoring 11 goals and assisting 32 times over seven seasons.
Bayern Munich has been trying to iron out a new deal with Davies, but both sides have failed to agree to terms, opening the door for a summer move to Real Madrid.
Los Blancos are also targeting Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who would also be a free agent at the end of the current season.
It would be some excellent business from the club, getting two national stars while paying zero dollars in transfer fees.
