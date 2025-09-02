Real Madrid Plan Three Signings in 2026 with Two Near Completion (Report)

Real Madrid plans to recruit more players in the summer of 2026, with three key targets at the top of the list. The board is already working with the idea of bringing back Nico Paz, signing Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer, and recruiting a new midfielder.

Los Blancos are focused on the future. Although the summer transfer window has just closed, the club executives continue to work with the clear objective of strengthening key areas of the team ahead of the summer of 2026.

Among them is the objective of agreeing on a deal for the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté (26 years old). The Spanish capital club intends to take advantage of the fact that the contract linking the defender to Liverpool expires in just 10 months. It means they could sign the Frenchman for free just as they did this summer with his former teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Three Signings Real Madrid Are Targeting for 2026

Furthermore, as explained by Defensa Central, the club plans to bring back Nico Paz to the club. The midfielder, who is just 20 years old, is already aware of the Merengue team's plans, and that is why he has not hesitated for a second in rejecting various offers and remaining linked to the Serie A side Como. There, he will continue gaining experience while awaiting his expected return to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Finally, the club officials continue evaluating the possibility of a new midfielder. In this case, the task seems much more complicated since all the candidates being considered maintain strong ties with their current clubs.

Specifically, the aforementioned website puts on the table the names of Rodri Hernández (Manchester City, 29, Vitinha (PSG, 25), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea, 24), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool, 26) or Kees Smit (19, AZ).

None of the owners of those central midfielders will sell precisely cheaply, even less so upon learning of Real Madrid's interest in their player. Defensa Central

As for the Portuguese player from Paris Saint-Germain, he has become a more complicated target. According to Marca, Vitinha is set to extend his contract with the current UEFA Champions League champion, an agreement that would keep the midfielder in Paris until the summer of 2029.

We will see if the board commanded by Florentino Pérez can close any of these deals next year.

