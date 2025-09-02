A Look At Real Madrid's Complete Squad After The Transfer Window

After so many rumors over the last months, the summer 2025 transfer window has come to its end. Real Madrid thus conclude a period of signings in which they have facilitated notable changes to the first team, starting with the signing of a new manager Xabi Alonso.

The manager from Tolosa has arrived in the Spanish capital to impose his own methods and tactics onto a squad following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

And to kick the season off the Real Madrid board have granted brought on four new additions: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono. Only the first two players arrived in time to dispute the FIFA Club World Cup between the months of June and July of this year.

In terms of exits, there have also been many changes. Two of the most painful for the supporters have been the goodbyes of Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez, who left the dressing room of the Santiago Bernabéu as free agents.

All The Changes of Real Madrid In This Transfer Window

Others, like Jesús Vallejo, also left Real Madrid as a free agent. The team also saw two additions from the club academy over the past year as two youth players were promoted to the first team.

Raúl Asencio did it for his excellent work during the 2024/25 campaign, while Gonzalo García obtained a place next to Xabi Alonso thanks to his level in the Club World Cup.

The Madrid striker left the United States as the top scorer of the competition, an individual trophy that he finally received a few days before starting the present season.

That said,as always, the team are already thinking about the signings that await in the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid squad for the 2025/26 season:

Thibaut Courtois Dani Carvajal Éder Militão David Alaba Jude Bellingham Eduardo Camavinga Vinícius Jr. Fede Valverde Endrick Kylian Mbappé Rodrygo Goes Trent Alexander-Arnold Andriy Lunin Aurélien Tchouaméni Arda Güler Gonzalo García Raúl Asencio Álvaro Carreras Dani Ceballos Fran García Brahim Díaz Antonio Rüdiger Ferland Mendy Dean Huijsen Franco Mastantuono

