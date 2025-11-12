Real Madrid Reportedly Close to Negotiating January Loan Move for Endrick to Prominent Ligue 1 Club

It’s been a tough start for Real Madrid forward Endrick since he arrived at the club in 2024. The 18-year-old signed from Brazilian side Palmeiras but has failed to make an impact in his first season under Carlo Ancelotti. Now, he has seen even less playing time under Xabi Alonso.

There have been rumors since the start of the season that Endrick could be allowed to leave on loan. That has not been the case, as every transfer window passed, he stayed in Madrid. Perhaps in the summer, he could have left on loan, but an injury resulted in him missing three months.

That could be about to change in January as a report suggests that Endrick is set to secure a loan deal to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Endrick Could See Valuable Minutes Ahead of World Cup

According to Brazilian outlet GE Globo, Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal for Endrick to join Olympique Lyon this January. It would give the teenager a chance to get some valuable playing time, something that is not happening in Madrid.

In the report, it says both sides consider the deal sealed, and it will be announced closer to the winter transfer window. It has been revealed that the agreement is a straight loan deal for six months, with no option for a purchase for the French team.

The 2026 World Cup is still a target for Endrick, and he could still play himself into the squad at this last stage. Out of a possible 11 games, the 19-year-old has featured in just one game. He came on against Valencia in a La Liga game for just 11 minutes.

The Brazil national team coach is very familiar with Endrick. Carlo Ancelotti was the former Real Madrid coach who brought the teenager to the Spanish club. The Italian has spoken about the possibility of the youngster making the World Cup squad. He left the door open, but suggested he must decide what is best from now on with his family and the club.

“Endrick? I spoke with him at the beginning of the season. He was injured, but he’s back now. He needs to discuss with his family what’s best and talk with the club to decide what’s best for him.” Carlo Ancelotti

Hopefully, Endrick can break into the Lyon squad if the deal happens, as it will be good for himself and for his parent club, Real Madrid.

