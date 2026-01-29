Real Madrid Reportedly Make Contact With Surprise Coach To Replace Alvaro Arbeloa

It's been a few weeks since Real Madrid and head coach Xabi Alonso parted ways, although it feels much longer. Castilla coach Álvaro Arbeloa stepped into the role and, after a disastrous start in the Copa del Rey, earned three wins in a row.

That ended in another dismal display against Benfica on January 28, throwing away automatic progression to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

The hierarchy has not revealed what contract Arbeloa is currently on with the senior team. That has raised questions amongst the media fans. His future is also being questioned due to rumors that the club has approached a successful current head coach.

Real Madrid intrested in Premier League coach

IMAGO / BSR Agency

According to Patrick Berger of Sky Sport, Real Madrid have already made initial contact with Aston Villa regarding coach Unai Emery. A deal would be to take over after this current season, with the Spaniard one of several targets.

The talented coach is under contract with Villa until 2029, which means the club would need to pay some compensation. It's the first time his name has been mentioned in the context of the job, which is a surprise.

The 54-year-old has been excellent since taking over at Aston Villa in 2022, having moved from Villarreal. He guided the team to the Champions League in the 2024-25 season, and this season they are four points behind leaders Arsenal.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Emery has had some success back in Spain, mainly during his time at Sevilla. An entertainer on the sidelines, the experienced coach won three Europa League titles during his time with Rojiblancos. He also won the competition at Villarreal, giving him the name the King of the Europa League.

On the flip side, he has had two opportunities at big clubs previously. Emery has managed Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, both periods not seen as successful. In France, he won several domestic trophies, but the team's failures in the Champions League cost him his job.

At Arsenal, he only lasted three months into the second series. He guided them to the Europa League final in his first season, but lost to Chelsea. Many fans believe he was unfairly treated, given the state of the squad he invested in.

Real Madrid seem to like him if the reports of an approach are correct. However, his track record with bigger clubs must give them some alarm.

