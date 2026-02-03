Real Madrid Transfer News: Arsenal Defender Targeted, Tonali, Huijsen, & More
Real Madrid are planning their summer targets after a quiet winter transfer window. Despite long term interest in Arsenal center-back William Saliba, they could shift their focus to one of his teammates.
One of Madrid's players have also asked them to target one of Arsenal's transfer targets in Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid are once agains trageting Premier League side Arsenal and their defensive talent. They have been linked with William Saliba for several seasons, but they are switching their attention to youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Englishman can play left-back and also in midfield, and broke onto the scene in the middle of last season. The Gunners likely don't want to let him leave, but his minutes have been reduced more recently. - Fichajes
Jude Bellingham is pushing Real Madrid to beat Arsenal for the signing of Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali. The Italian was linked with a deadline day deal with the London club, but it seemed to be just a rumor. Now, Bellingham has urged the Madrid club to sign the midfielder, and it would cost around $83 million (€70 million). The Englishman believes he will be a valuable signing for Los Blancos. - Football 365
There have been contradictory reports over the future of Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano, but the future looks to be decided. Despite interest from Real Madrid in signing the French center-back on a free transfer, he looks to be staying in Germany. Reports say he has agreed on the latest contract offer from Bayern, tying him down for the future. - Florian Plettenberg
Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both interested in Real Madrid center back Dean Huijsen. The report says both clubs have offered around $47 million (€40 million) for the 20-year-old, which Los Blancos have rejected. Despite his tough start after signing in 2025, they see Huijsen as an important part of their future. - Fichajes
Manchester City are willing to let Rodri leave for Real Madrid in the summer, but would want a swap deal involving two players. Rodrygo and Fede Valverde have long been admired by City boss Pep Guardiola, and he would love to see one of them join his side, with Rodri heading the other way. - Football 365
The Latest Real Madrid News
Argentine Legend Mario Kempes Heaps Pressure On Franco Mastantuono With Comments
Injury Update on Real Madrid Trio Ahead of La Liga Game Against Valencia
Real Madrid Player Reportedly Asks To Train Alone After Becoming Angry With Club
Bernabéu Set To Host Second NFL Regular Season Game After 2025 Success
Jordan Merritt is a staff writer for Real Madrid On SI. Before joining On SI, he wrote at Fansided, covering Ole Miss football, basketball, and baseball. He has also written for YardBarker, Heavy Sports, and the official EFL site. Merritt is a big sports fan, spending most of his weekends watching Soccer, the NFL, the NBA, college football/basketball, and others. Before starting his career as a freelance writer, Merritt was an Engineer for over 10 years. He lives in West Yorkshire, England, and is keenly interested in sports trading cards.Follow jordm87