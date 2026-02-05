It's safe to say it has been an exciting loan spell for Endrick at Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in his brief time at the club so far.

The Real Madrid youngster scored on his debut in the Coupe de France, as they defeated Lille 2-1 away from home. He followed this up with another crucial contribution, as he assisted the winner in another 2-1 win, this time at home to Brest in Ligue 1.

This was then followed up by a star performance away to Metz, where he came away with a hat-trick in a thumping 5-2 victory away from home. There was then a slight bump back to reality (which is fine), with a blank and disappointing performance at home to Lille, though his side still managed to come out as 1-0 victors.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Endrick stars in French Cup

There would be no rest for the wicked, with Lyon in midweek action, as they hosted relegation-threatened Ligue 2 side Laval in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France, the competition Endrick made his debut for the club.

For a fifth straight game, the Brazilian was named in the starting XI. Lyon were not kidding when they promised him plenty of game time. Having started as a nominal right-winger in the win over Lille, he was deployed as the number nine by manager Paulo Fonseca for this game.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

During the first half, Lyon, as expected, completely dominated possession and territory, but could not find the breakthrough. This pattern of the game would then continue for large periods of the second half, too.

With around ten minutes to go, the hosts were growing frustrated, unable to find that final touch despite being the heavy favourites. The longer it stayed 0-0, the more confidence their visitors were getting.

But then, Endrick happened. The 19-year old picked the ball up around 25 yards out. He then nutmegged his opponent, found himself in the D, before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the back of the net to open the scoring.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

An incredible goal from an incredible talent had given Lyon their much desire lead. Later on, an own goal in stoppage time secured a 2-0 victory and confirmed Endrick's side spot in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

With holders PSG's surprise early exit, a number of sides see this season's competition as an absolutely massive opportunity for some silverware, with Lyon certainly included in that mix of teams.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place tomorrow at around 19:50 CET. They will take place the week commencing Monday, the 2nd of March 2026. As for Lyon and Endrick's next game, they face Nantes away from home in Ligue 1 this Saturday, with kick-off at 21:05 CET. Let's see if Endrick can add to his five goals and one assist in that game.

