Real Madrid Will Reportedly Strengthen These Four Positions In the Summer

Real Madrid decided against bringing anybody in during the winter transfer window, but looking ahead, they will be looking to bring in more players.

Under Xabi Alonso, the process of revamping the squad began last summer, bringing in four players, three of whom were 22 or under. However, they still have plenty more building to do to get them back to dominating domestically and in Europe.

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Los Blancos have four position groups that they want to strengthen this summer. One of those has a higher importance than any other for whoever is the head coach.

Central midfield and three other positions needed for Real Madrid

It's been well known for the last few years that Real Madrid are in need of a central midfielder, a holding one to be more accurate. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have departed, and still no replacement. It was a huge surprise that did not happen last summer.

That is the No. 1 target this summer, with PSG's Vitinha, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister all top shortlisted players for the club. However, young Dutch star Kees Smit looks to be a more realistic target, and one that the hierarchy likes.

That is the main focus after this season, but there are other positions that have been highlighted. One of those is the right forward position. That looks to be another easy decision, bringing back Nico Paz from Como. Los Blancos own 50% of his contract, so they can sign him for much cheaper than his valuation. That deal looks to be a certainty, looking at the report.

The other two positions of need are both defensive, which is not a surprise. Real Madrid are crying out for another center-back, one that can transform the team and has experience. The addition of Dean Huijsen was a now and future decision. With David Alaba and possibly Antonio Rudiger leaving, it leaves them short at the position for next season.

It looks like they are set to miss out on Dayot Upamecano, but where do they go next? Arsenal's William Saliba is the dream target, but he likely would not be available for at least a couple more seasons.

The surprise position is another right-back, despite signing Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer. However, there have been reports that Arbeloa does not see him having a future at the club. At the same time, he is not forced to be the head coach, so it will be an interesting summer for Real Madrid.

