Real Madrid Reportedly Reject Bid From Premier League Side For Fran Garcia

The January transfer window is almost over, and teams are getting their final signings through the door. Real Madrid have done little buisness as expected, but have let Endrick join Lyon on loan until the end of the season.

There have been other players linked with moves away this month, including Gonzalo Garcia and Brahim Diaz. One Premier League club has seen a bid for a Los Blancos defender rejected in the final days of the window.

According to Miguel Angel Diaz of COPE, Bournemouth have shown interest in left-back Fran Garcia. The Cherries were interested in a loan deal for the Spaniard, but the Madrid club have rejected the approach.

Fran Garcia could leave after this season

The social media post from the journalist reveals that Real Madrid had no interest in letting anybody leave in the final days of the window. The squad is already at its limits, with midfielders having to drop into defensive positions due to injuries.

Garcia has covered a few times this season for first-choice left-back Alvaro Carreras. The injury to another player on the left side of defense, Ferland Mendy, has resulted in eight starts in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is seen as an important part of the squad at the moment, due to his attitude. The Spaniard never complains and steps up when he is called upon. With Real Madrid still in contention for La Liga and the Champions League, Garcia is a crucial squad player.

However, after this current season, Garcia may be allowed to leave in search of regular playing time. The defender has made his way through the youth system at the club and has won major trophies. With Alvaro Arbeloa or a new manager coming in, Garcia may look to move on.

He and Ferland Mendy could be heading out the door, with the latter suffering multiple injuries recently. Garcia was targeted by Bournemouth in the previous window, with the Cherries' head coach Andoni Iraola a huge fan of the player. His intensity in offense and defense looks to be a great fit for the Spanish coaches' way of playing in the Premier League.

Iraola could come back in for the left-back in the summer. His contract would only have a year left, so a price would not be too high for the Premier League side. The decision for Garcia would be whether he wants to stay in Spain or move to England.

