Real Madrid Transfer News: Interest In Former Player, Upamecano, Fernandes & More

Real Madrid have been linked with several former players in the last few seasons. A recent report has suggested that a player playing in the Premier League is back on the Spanish clubs' radar.

Los Blancos are also looking to move on one of their star players, adding a cheaper option to help overhaul the squad.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are on alert as Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could be available this summer. The former Los Blancos player has reportedly fallen out with Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta, starting on the bench in the past two games. The Norwegian could be sold in the summer, and a move back to Madrid is not off the table. - Fichajes

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is in his final six months of his contract, and although talks are ongoing for a renewal, nothing has been agreed. It's opened the door for several clubs to reach out, including Real Madrid. The French center-back does not have long to respond to the latest contract offer. - Team Talk

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly looking to make a huge move this summer. They have identified Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and want to sign him for a low price with 12 months left on his contract after this season. Perez then wants to sell star player Jude Bellingham to fund a huge overhaul of the current squad. - Fichajes

IMAGO / Sportimage

Real Madrid are set to battle Barcelona once again for a young talent in Spain. Racing Santander midfielder Sergio Martinez has impressed, and at just 18, the two big cliubs in Spain are chasing his signature. The two teams want to add Martinez to their youth setup, with the player a versatile midfielder. Los Blancos could sign him on loan until the end of the season and make the deal permanent. - AS

Aston Villa are the latest team to show interest in Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. The Moroccan has been linked with a move away this summer, with plenty of Premier League clubs interested. Unai Emery is looking for another forward-thinking player and sees Diaz as that player. - Fichajes

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Reportedly Decline Option To Sign Two Midfielders In January

Real Madrid Transfer News: Interest in $120 Million Winger, Camavinga Romero, & More

Real Madrid Reportedly Make Contact With Surprise Coach To Replace Alvaro Arbeloa

Kylian Mbappe Uses Strong Word To Describe The Final Moments Of Benfica vs Real Madrid