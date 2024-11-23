Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Leganes vs Real Madrid (11/23/2024)
Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Leganes on Sunday. Los Blancos, returning to action following the international break, make the short trip to Estadio Municipal de Butarque following a stunning 4-0 win over Osasuna last time out.
Real Madrid aims to close the gap with league leaders Barcelona, but they will face Leganes with a depleted squad due to several injuries. Despite the current injury crisis, Ancelotti is expected to welcome back goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been sidelined in recent weeks.
Here's a rundown of Ancelotti's pre-match press conference, per the club, ahead of Real Madrid's local derby with Leganes.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about his current squad amid the ongoing injury crisis at the club.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: The team is doing well. Those who played for their national teams have returned in good shape and without issues. Those who have been here have worked well. We have to continue the good momentum from the last game.
It's the start of a very important cycle of matches and we want to start well. We're confident, and I hope we can put in a good performance tomorrow. The idea is very clear: to put out the best team every game. I will do that tomorrow and also on Wednesday.
We don't plan to change depending on the competition. Valverde playing at full-back and Asencio at centre-back is one option. There are other options that we have tested during this break. I'll try to choose the best possible option for the team.
Q: The Italian boss was questioned about playing Real Madrid's academy players.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: It's not difficult, it's pretty easy to choose. My responsibility is to put out the best possible team for every game. The youth team is a very important part of this club. I don't want to call into question the planning that has been carried out over the years. It's been very good in the last 10 years, considering that the youth academy is a very important part of it.
Many home-grown players have been, are and will play in the first team. Giving them minutes is not the aim of this club. There have been a lot of players from the youth academy who haven't played in the first team. There are also some young players here that we're looking at who could be ready one day to play for Real Madrid.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappe following his omission from the latest France squad.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: He's had the opportunity to train and he's done well. I think his condition has improved and hopefully tomorrow he will be able to show all his qualities because there are many of them. I believe he's happy, calm and pleased to be here. I don't think he has any problems and I think it's wrong to speculate.
Q: The former AC Milan answered a question about Mbappe reportedly wanting to play on the left-hand side.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: He's never asked me for a position on the pitch. Obviously, he wants to be in the starting line-up, like everyone else. He and Vinicius don't have a fixed position on the pitch, they can change depending on the situation of the match.
Q: Ancelotti was also asked about Mbappe's current level of motivation amid the Frenchman's goal drought.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: All strikers have had a bad spell. When strikers go through a bad patch, they get a bit frustrated, as is the case with Mbappe. But he's motivated and happy to train and to be with his teammates. I only see that the spell is going to stop sooner or later. He's doing very well, and I'm convinced that he'll have a great game tomorrow. This dry spell without scoring is going to end. It's just a question of time; he has enormous quality and he's going to show it
Q: The five-time UEFA Champions League winner was then queried about Raul Asencio following his debut against Osasuna.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: He's doing very well because he made his debut in the game against Osasuna and he did very well. He's prepared and physically ready to compete. He's upbeat and motivated. He is doing very well.
Q: Ancelotti then answered a question about his players taking responsibility.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: Some are taking more responsibility. I'm talking about Valverde, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Bellingham... I think this is a process that needs time.
In this regard, we have lost the most important piece, which is Carvajal, but he's with us every day in the dressing room. The process of responsibility for the young players requires a bit of time. They realise that this is an important aspect and will try to make good progress quickly in this respect.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Brahim Diaz following his successful time away with Morocco during the international break.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: He came back from injury very well. He used the break to play with Morocco's national team, managed to score and come back in an extraordinary condition. He's going to be very important for us because he can also play as a winger and help the midfield a lot. He's a very important player for us, as he was last year. I think he's going to be more important this year
Q: He then took a question about the winter transfer window and possibly bringing in some new players.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: We'll see, we'll start talking about it after the last game against Sevilla on the 22nd. Then we'll consider what to do in the winter transfer window.
Q: Finally, Ancelotti was asked about the work that has been done in training during the international break.
CARLO ANCELOTTI: We focused the work on the defensive line because we had Asencio and Mendy and we tried out right-backs. Does Mbappé need offensive work? I don't think so. I don't have to teach him how to play as a striker. He can teach me and many others how a striker has to work.
