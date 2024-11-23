Leganes vs Real Madrid Preview: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Official Squad, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid returns to action this Sunday following the international break. Los Blancos will travel a short distance to take on Leganes, its local rivals, in a La Liga matchup.
Carlo Ancelotti's side aims to build on their recent 4-0 victory over Osasuna. In that match, Jude Bellingham netted his first goal of the season, and Vinicius Jr impressed by scoring a hat-trick.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Home Team Dazzles As Vinicius Jr. Hat-Trick Eases Los Blancos To 4-0 Win
Unfortunately, it wasn't all positive, as three Real Madrid players — Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez, and Rodrygo — were withdrawn through injury in the first half of that match, leaving Ancelotti with a limited number of players for the Leganes game.
As it stands, Real Madrid sits six points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table, albeit with a game in hand. A victory against Leganes would help keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's team.
Meanwhile, Leganes, last season's Segunda Division champions, are currently 14th in the table with 14 points. Los Pepineros head into this game after securing a 1-0 home win over Sevilla before the international break.
The last meeting between Real Madrid and Leganes was back in July 2020. On that day, Los Blancos, having already secured the La Liga title, drew 2-2 with Los Pepineros at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
Here's a look at the last five La Liga games between the two local rivals.
Date
Result
July 19, 2020
Leganes 2-2 Real Madrid
October 30, 2019
Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes
April 15, 2019
Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid
September 1, 2018
Real Madrid 4-1 Leganes
April 28, 2018
Real Madrid 2-1 Leganes
Real Madrid Team News vs. Leganes
Real Madrid is set to welcome back Thibaut Courtois for the game against Leganes. The goalkeeper has been absent recently due to a leg problem. However, Los Blancos will be without Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez, and Rodrygo due to injury.
It was reported earlier this week that Carlo Ancelotti will only have 16 players to choose from for Los Blancos' upcoming fixtures against Leganes and Liverpool.
Predicted Lineup
Real Madrid vs Leganes : Predicted Lineup And Team News
Leganes vs. Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024.
Leganes vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 12:30 p.m. EST (9:30 a.m. PST, 6:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Leganes vs. Real Madrid
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
Recommended
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s MrBeast Collaboration Hits 10 Million Views Within Hours
Xabi Alonso Will Reportedly Decide Future In March Amid Real Madrid Interest
10 Celebrities And Athletes You Probably Didn't Know Were Real Madrid Fans