Real Madrid Interested In Signing Toni Kroos Replacement In Summer Transfer Window
When Toni Kroos announced his retirement from soccer after the 2023-24 season, Real Madrid suffered more than anticipated as they lacked a replacement.
Not signing a like-for-like player has impacted the team's performance this season. However, the club plans to bring in a player with attributes similar to the legendary German international.
Real Madrid has Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as their ideal signing. According to AS Diario, the Spanish champions are set to make a move for the 25-year-old holding midfielder in the summer transfer window.
Real Madrid Will Face A Battle for Martin Zubimendi
Los Blancos are not the only club monitoring Martin Zubimendi. Premier League leaders Liverpool also greatly admire the Spanish international.
New head coach Arne Slot failed with a bid this past summer. Zubimendi was interested in a move but suggested it was not the right time in his career. Liverpool could come again in the summer, but the surprise emergence of Ryan Gravenberch in the holding role may have changed the club's direction.
" The Liverpool bid caught me by surprise, I was on vacation. It was an uncomfortable time for me… but I weighed the pros/cons, and then concluded that the best option was to stay at Real Sociedad."- Martin Zubimendi
We will see if a club official moves to activate Zubimendi's $63 million release clause. He would be a perfect fit for Real Madrid and not an expensive option for a player of his talent.
