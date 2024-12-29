Jude Bellingham Spotted Partying Alongside Real Madrid Transfer Target
Real Madrid has a shopping list for transfers this summer. At the top of that list are Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.
Current Los Blancos midfielder Jude Bellingham looks to have connections with both. The Englishman is close friends with his national teammate Alexander-Arnold, and it seems he may also be close with Davies.
Pictures of Bellingham and Davies standing next to each other and chatting at an event in Dubai have emerged. The Canadian and Bellingham were in attendance for a show by American rapper Lil Baby.
Could Jude Bellingham be the cheerleader for Madrid? Helping secure the signings of both players for Los Blancos.
Alphonso Davies Signing Appears More Difficult
The signing of Alphonso Davies looks to be more complicated than Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.
Rumors are that the English right-back told the club that he wants to move to the Spanish capital after his contract expires this season. However, Alphonso Davies, whose contract also expires after this season with Bayern Munich, seems to favor staying with the German side.
After this season, Davies has been linked with moves away from Bayern, with Real Madrid and Manchester United the two teams linked with a summer move. However, the Bavarian side is confident they can get the 24-year-old to sign a new contract.
