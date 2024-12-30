Real Madrid To Reportedly Part Ways With Andriy Lunin Despite Recent Extension
As per Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are looking to part ways with Andriy Lunin next summer.
Lunin, 25, is Los Blancos' back-up goalkeeper. He deputized brilliantly when Thibaut Courtois was injured for the lion's share of the 2023-24 season.
However, with Courtois fit again, Lunin has found it hard to find game time. The Ukrainian shot-stopper has played only five matches this season.
As per the aforementioned source, Los Blancos and the player both are looking to listen to offers. Lunin recently signed a contract renewal with the club. His new deal runs until 2030.
Lunin joined the club in 2018 from Zorya Lugansk but has mostly played as a back-up. His first real opportunity to shine came last season when Courtois suffered a major injury. The Ukrainian, however, was benched for the UEFA Champions League final despite his heroics earlier in the competition.
Lunin has so far made 53 appearances for Los Blancos, keeping 18 clean sheets. He showed his quality last season and a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu could warrant the player more game time.
Lunin has a market value of 20 million Euros, which seems feasible for a player of his quality. However, if Lunin leaves, Real Madrid might need to search the market for a new back-up goalkeeper.
Courtois, 32, has suffered from fitness issues in recent seasons. Hence, having a quality back-up goalkeeper could be essential for Los Blancos as they look to continue their dominance in European and Spanish football.
