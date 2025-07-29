Real Madrid Transfer News: Araujo, Dowman, Rodrygo, Rudiger & More - July 29, 2025

Real Madrid are always one of the first clubs to be linked with the next great talent, and they are monitoring an English Premier League star who is just 15 years old.

Barcelona could be ready to cash in on center-back Ronald Araujo, but are fearful he may join rivals Real Madrid. Liverpool are also interested in the Uruguayan and are willing to pay $46 million (€40 million), with Barca hoping he joins the Premier League champions over Los Blancos. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid are monitoring teenage Arsenal sensation Max Dowman, with the 15-year-old impressing in pre-season. The Arsenal academy prospect has been taking part in the pre-season with the senior squad and has been sensational. Los Blancos have been said to be monitoring the Englishman for months. - Fichajes

Real Madrid academy player Mario Martin has joined Getafe on a season-long loan deal. The midfielder had interest from other clubs for a permanent move, but he sees his future at Los Blancos, with a loan deal helping his development. - Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The Brazilian is said to be open to joining the London club, and they are preparing a bumper contract for the 24-year-old. - TBR Football

Real Madrid will reportedly not offer center-back Antonio Rudiger a new deal at the club. The German contract ends in 2026, with the 32-year-old expected to play his final season at the club. - AS

