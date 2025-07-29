Barcelona President Fearful Star Player Could Join Real Madrid (Report)

Real Madrid are looking to strengthen their defense, despite signing three players already this summer. Xabi Alonso is reportedly looking for another center-back, with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal's William Saliba are the top two targets.

Despite the club being keen on both, negotiations look to be difficult, with Saliba looking likely to sign a new contract, and Konate and Liverpool are also in talks about extending. Los Blancos may look to other targets to strengthen the position.

Could a Barcelona Player Make the Move to Real Madrid?

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are said to be interested in making a controversial swoop for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The Catalan club are looking to cash in, with president Joan Laporta fearful the Uruguayan may join their rivals.

Liverpool are also interested in the 26-year-old, and Barca are said to be more willing to sell to a team outside La Liga, and especially not to Los Blancos. The Premier League champions are prepared to offer $46 million (€40 million), as they see him as a future replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Araujo is one of the team captains at the club, but his past injuries have meant he has struggled to get on the field during the 2024-25 season. Barcelona would like to keep him, but due to financial circumstances, they need to sell players, with Araujo a candidate.

