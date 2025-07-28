Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Saliba & More - July 28, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to step up their pursuit of a Premier League center-back, but could he be about to sign a new contract at the club?

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Liverpool could focus their efforts on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo if the sale of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich is finalized. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool ahead of Arsenal as a possible destination. Los Blancos would want around $116 million (€100 million) for the 24-year-old. - Marca, via Sport Witness

Real Madrid have not ruled out the sale of superstar forward Vinicius Jr. after contract talks stalled once again. Saudi Pro League teams are reportedly waiting with huge transfer fees, with Los Blancos being tempted by the current situation. - Mundo Deportivo

A deal for William Saliba this year or in the near future looks to be in jeopardy. The Frenchman, who has a contract with Arsenal until 2027, has said he hopes to sign a new contract very soon. - Farbrizio Romano

🚨💣 William Saliba was asked when he’s gonna sign new deal: “Hopefully soon! God is great”.



“This year we will try to win everything”, told @AFTVMedia. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/hkjZ9vPo0P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2025

Real Madrid are prepared to offer a massive deal to Arsenal for Saliba, including two players plus cash. Los Blancos are preparing a $105 million (€90 million) plus Raul Asencio and Arda Guler, the latter being a season-long loan deal. - Fichajes

Veteran defender David Alaba has turned down the chance to terminate his contract at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old has just one year left on his contract and is expected to be released at the end of it. However, Los Blancos reportedly intended to pay him out on his contract so he could leave for free this summer, but the Swiss international has declined. - AS

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Caen Sporting Director Reveals What it's Like Working Alongside Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Reveal the Three Players They are Open to Selling (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Saliba, Alaba, Haaland & Vinicius Jr & More - July 26, 2025