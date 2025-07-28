Thibaut Courtois Picks Up Jersey of Real Madrid Icon at Soccer Shop in Belgium

Real Madrid players have around a week of rest before heading back to Valdebebas to start training for the new season. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been spending time with his family, most recently back in his home country of Belgium.

The 33-year-old, who is reportedly expected to sign a new two-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2027, has been posting plenty of pictures on his Instagram stories. One of the recent ones showed his visit to a jersey shop in Belgium.

Courtois visited Tripl3tta in Diepenbeek, where they sell jerseys from the past and present. The Belgian pictured himself alongside his son, with a Real Madrid jersey with the name of a club icon on the back. The shirt appeared to be the black away shirt from the 2018-19 season, featuring Gareth Bale's name and number on the back.

In the background of the picture, two familiar shirts were also hanging up: Courtois' No. 13 jersey from his time at Chelsea and a Karim Benzema No. 9 shirt from Real Madrid.

It's been a busy weekend for Courtois and his family, with the goalkeeper pictured at the Belgian F1 Grand Prix with his wife, Mishel Gerzig Courtois. He was the special guest for the race at the famous Spa-Francorchamps, raising the checkered flag in the spring race.

Courtois has a keen interest in motor racing and founded Thibaut Racing, a racing team that competes on the track and in esports. He also got the chance to present the top three racers with their trophies on the podium.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Saliba & More - July 28, 2025

Caen Sporting Director Reveals What it's Like Working Alongside Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid Reveal the Three Players They are Open to Selling (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Saliba, Alaba, Haaland & Vinicius Jr & More - July 26, 2025