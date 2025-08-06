Real Madrid Transfer News: Asencio, Vitinha, Garcia, Mendy & More - August 6, 2025

Real Madrid have made a future decision regarding young striker Gonzalo Garcia, and have also received bids for another academy prospect. Head coach Xabi Alonso has also reportedly revealed his ideal midfield signing, but could be priced out of a move.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid center-back Raul Asencio has reportedly turned down numerous bids from the Middle East to stay and fight for his place under Xabi Alonso. The young Spaniard underperformed at the Club World Cup, which saw him dropped for the final few games. Asencio wants to prove his worth to Alonso. - Real Madrid Confidencial

Xabi Alonso has identified PSG midfielder Vitinha as the player who could strengthen the Real Madrid team in the center of the pitch. However, the Parisian club sees the Portuguese international as untouchable, putting a huge $141 million (€130 million) price tag on the 25-year-old. It would make him one of the most expensive signings ever.- Foot01

Real Madrid will not listen to any loan or permanent deals for striker Gonzalo Garcia. The club are pleased with the 21-year-old, and he will stay as a backup striker to Kylin Mbapp for the upcoming season, with a new deal reportedly set to be signed. - Fabrizio Romano

🚨🤍 Real Madrid won’t listen to any loan or permanent deal proposals for Gonzalo García.



He’s expected to stay at the club at this stage, with Xabi Alonso very happy. pic.twitter.com/ZhEfynmOCZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2025

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos really likes Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, and the club could make a move for the Brazilian at the end of the transfer window. A move would depend on the sales of Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani. - Le10Sport

Left-back Ferland Mendy wants to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place with new signing Álvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia. The Fremchan is currently injured, which has caused him to fall down the pecking order. The 30-year-old is also surprised that the club has not announced his contract renewal despite signing last year. - The Athletic

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Real Madrid continue to monitor Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as a potential new signing. The Argentinian international is on Xabi Alonso's list of potential signings, but the club would struggle to get a deal done this summer. - Fichajes

The Latest Real Madrid News:

New Contract 'All But Complete' for Real Madrid Forward (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Garcia, Rodri, Rodrygo & More - August 5, 2025

Will Real Madrid Sign Any More Players in the Summer Transfer Window? (Report)