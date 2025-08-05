Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Garcia, Rodri, Rodrygo & More - August 5, 2025

Real Madrid are said to be very high on Manchester City midfielder Rodri, with Xabi Alonso a huge fan. However, the Premier League club is looking to make him the second-highest-paid player at the club behind Erling Haaland with a new deal.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / CordonPress

Real Madrid forward Endrick was reportedly close to heading out to Real Sociedad on loan for the upcoming season. However, his injury during the Club World Cup prevented him from making the move. He could be available for loan in January once he recovers from the injury. - Arancha Rodríguez on El Partidazo de COPE

La Liga side Getafe are not giving up its hopes of signing Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia. However, a move seems to be firmly off the table. There was a report that an agreement was in place before the Club World Cup, but that is not the case anymore after a strong showing from the 21-year-old. - Marca

Manchester City are looking to offer a new deal to Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Rodri, hoping to keep him at the club over a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are said to be very interested in the Spanish holding midfielder, with Xabi Alonso seeing him as a great addition. The Citizens are preparing a new deal until 2029, which would make him the second-highest-paid layer at the club. - Fabrizio Romano

🚨🔵 Manchester City are set to offer new contract to Rodri valid until June 2029.



He could become the second best paid player after Haaland, decision up to Rodri.



City want to show their trust in Rodri with new deal almost ready to be offered.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be ready to offer $115 million (€100 million) for Rodrygo, as they step up the chase to replace departed Son Heung-min. The Spanish club are not said to be interested in selling the Brazilian, but a bid of that calibre could be tempting. - Fichajes

Real Madrid are close to pocketing $10 million (€9 million) as a former player nears a move to Serie A champions Napoli. Left-back Miguel Gutierrez is close to leaving Girona, with Los Blancos netting 50% of the fee thanks to a sell-on clause. - Fabrizo Romano

🚨🔵 Napoli are closing in on Miguel Gutierrez deal with Girona!



Agreement at final stages for fee in excess of €18m, details being sorted on sell-on clause waiting for De Laurentiis' final green light.



Gutierrez wants Napoli and already said yes.



🎥🇮🇹 https://t.co/uTzGDgiv0V pic.twitter.com/3s32zcRcCs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2025

Real Madrid have already finalized their first deal of 2026, with Xabi Alonso wanting Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate no matter what. The French international has just one year left on his contract and could join for free next year. - Fichajes

