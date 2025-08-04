Will Real Madrid Sign Any More Players in the Summer Transfer Window? (Report)

Real Madrid have done some excellent business this summer, bringing in four players to the current squad. New head coach Xabi Alonso went straight to work on addressing the defensive positions, with three of the four defenders. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras all look to strengthen an area that was a concern last season.

Los Blancos also brought in a future talent that many around the world expect big things from. Franco Mastantuono is just 17 and will need to wait till August 14, when he turns 18, to join up with the squad. The question is, have Real Madrid finished in the summer transfer window?

Summer Business Reportedly Done for Real Madrid

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

According to Tiempo de Juego, Real Madrid now feel the squad is complete and will not push for any more signings. All four key areas, centre-back, right-back, left-back and attacking midfield, that Florentino Perez and Alonso decided needed strengthening have been addressed.

The club have been linked with several other players such as Manchester City's Rodri, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté, Arsenal's William Saliba and more. All would mean another massive chunk of money, something that could cause ramifications for the club when it comes to UEFA financial rules.

The club have spent over $170 million (€150 million) on the four players, which is a significant amount. They have brought in over $25 million (€22 million) in sales from youth players, while holding a 50% sell-on clause for most. They may still consider selling players such as Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, and Dani Ceballos to reduce the expenditure.

IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Alonso was reportedly interested in bringing in a backup striker, but after the form of young Gonzalo Garcia at the Club World Cup, that looks to be solved. The Spaniard finished as the tournament's top scorer and stood in for Kylian Mbappe well when the Frenchman went down with an illness.

If the report is correct, then Alonso has his squad that will look to win back the La Liga title they lost to Barcelona, and the Champions League that PSG won. There is much work to do, with the season beginning on August 18 against Osasuna in the league.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Garcia, Vinicius, Saliba, Mac Allister & More - August 4, 2025

Real Madrid Schedule: Every Game Los Blancos Will Play in August

Real Madrid Will Not Accept Lowball Offer for Senior Squad Player (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Reinier, Konate, Díaz & More - August 3, 2025