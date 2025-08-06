New Contract 'All But Complete' for Real Madrid Forward (Report)

Real Madrid are said to have tied up a new contract for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, signing until 2027. The club is still working on several more players' contracts, such as Brahim Diaz, Raul Asencio, and Vincius Jr. The latter has encountered difficulties, but one player's new contract is said to be 'all but complete.'

Young forward Gonzalo Garcia is the player in question, with Marca reporting that a new contract is very close to being agreed. The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at the Club World Cup and looks to be rewarded with a new deal with the senior squad.

Gonzalo Garcia Takes His Chance at Los Blancos

The Real Madrid striker was given the opportunity to travel with the senior squad to the Club World Cup this summer. New head coach Xabi Alonso wanted a close look at the academy prospect, but nobody expected to see Gonzalo Garcia thrust into the starting lineup for the first game.

When Kylian Mbappe went down with an illness for the first two games, Garcia stepped up and scored in the opening game against Al-Hilal. When Mbappe returned to the squad, the young striker continued to start games, finishing with four goals in the tournament and winning the Golden Boot.

His form reportedly saved Los Blancos money, as they were looking to add an experienced backup striker alongside Mbappe. Garcia's abilities look to have convinced Alonso that he is capable of such a role, with a new contract looking to be agreed.

Garcia's goal-scoring form didn't just convince Real Madrid he would stay. It also had plenty of other clubs enquiring about his availability, with Premier League new boys Sunderland and Leeds United looking to splash over $46 million (€40 million) on the 21-year-old.

However, despite the interest in a transfer and a loan move, Garcia looks to be staying at the Madrid club as he looks to create his path in the famous white shirt. Brazilian Endrick may be the player to suffer, as he drops down the pecking order.

