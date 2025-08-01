Real Madrid Transfer News: Bade, Lunin, Rodrygo, Gutiérrez & More - August 1, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to bring in a new center-back, and may have found one at a low cost price with La Liga experience. They have also finalized the sale of a young defender.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade. The French center-back has impressed over the past few seasons and has put Los Blancos on notice. However, his contract runs until 2029, so a deal could be hard for the club to make, but would be a low-cost option. - Fichajes

Newcastle United and Manchester United are looking to fight it out for the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The 26-year-old Ukrainian international is valued at the club as a solid backup to Thibaut Courtois. However, he could look to move on to find regular game time. - Fichajes

Jacobo Ramon has officially signed with Serie A side Como. The young defender has joined Cesc Fabregas' side, under a similar contract to Nico Paz, with Los Blancos holding a 50% sell-on clause. - Offical Como website

Como 1907 has secured the signing of promising young defender Jacobo Ramon from @realmadrid . Born in Madrid in 2005, he is a technically skilled centre-back with great aerial ability.



He will join the Lariani after a season with Real and Castilla, where he had the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/efGSUYZSXh — Como1907 (@Como_1907) July 31, 2025

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, now in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahce, is looking to make an audacious move for a Real Madrid star. The Portuguese coach is working to convince the player to sign, with the club already splashing out on several signings. - AS

Real Madrid could be set to pocket around $11.5 million (€10 million), with Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli. Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause, so if any deal happens, they would receive a nice income. - AS

