Real Madrid Transfer News: Bade, Lunin, Rodrygo, Gutiérrez & More - August 1, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to bring in a new center-back, and may have found one at a low cost price with La Liga experience. They have also finalized the sale of a young defender.
Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade. The French center-back has impressed over the past few seasons and has put Los Blancos on notice. However, his contract runs until 2029, so a deal could be hard for the club to make, but would be a low-cost option. - Fichajes
Newcastle United and Manchester United are looking to fight it out for the signing of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The 26-year-old Ukrainian international is valued at the club as a solid backup to Thibaut Courtois. However, he could look to move on to find regular game time. - Fichajes
Jacobo Ramon has officially signed with Serie A side Como. The young defender has joined Cesc Fabregas' side, under a similar contract to Nico Paz, with Los Blancos holding a 50% sell-on clause. - Offical Como website
Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, now in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahce, is looking to make an audacious move for a Real Madrid star. The Portuguese coach is working to convince the player to sign, with the club already splashing out on several signings. - AS
Real Madrid could be set to pocket around $11.5 million (€10 million), with Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli. Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause, so if any deal happens, they would receive a nice income. - AS
