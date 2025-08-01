AFE President Criticizes 'Old-Fashioned' Decision From La Liga Regarding Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Real Madrid have been pushing for weeks to try and reschedule their opening game of the 2025-26 season against Osasuna. The game comes 39 days after the semi-final against PSG in the Club World Cup, and at least an 18-day pre-season window.

The game, which is scheduled for August 19, falls just inside the current agreement with the AFE (Spanish professional footballers' association). However, after a grueling season that saw several players play over 50 games, the club wanted some leeway.

La Liga Decline Real Madrid's Request

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

La Liga refused to grant Real Madrid's request, and despite their efforts, they are set to face Osasuna on the scheduled date. It's not gone down well with Los Blancos or the AFE president, David Aganzo.

Speaking to AS, the head of the Spanish Players Union has criticized La Liga's decision, calling it 'old-fashioned'. Aganzo revealed that there was an agreement in place between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid if either of the two teams made it far in the tournament.

It was a tacit agreement between the parties. We spoke with the players from both teams, who understood the difficult schedule and agreed to a minimum of three weeks of vacation (included in the collective agreement) and three weeks of preseason, assuming they would waive the four weeks recommended as a minimum by the union. LaLiga, as the employers' association, spoke with the clubs. There was an agreement between the parties, and we reflected this in a letter to LaLiga on May 16. David Aganzo

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Aganzo was asked about the agreement and if he feels disrespected by La Liga, who he said went ahead and sent in the schedule for the season, with the RFEF approving.

They have not respected the agreement and have not taken into account the risk to the players' health on the designated date. Since we submitted our written position after several conversations with LaLiga, they have acted unilaterally without taking the players into account. We are disappointed because work could have been done to protect the players and benefit the competition. It is not incompatible. I fear that the idea of ​​scheduling this match on August 19 does not exactly respond to sporting criteria, much less to the prevention of the players. David Aganzo

The game looks like it will be played on August 19, despite numerous appeals from Real Madrid. The war between the club and La Liga president Tebas will continue, with both sides not seeing eye-to-eye on a decision in the past.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Vinicius Jr. Reveals Real Madrid and NBA Legends as His Inspirations

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Mainoo, Lunin, Silva & More - July 31, 2025

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Reveals His Post-Soccer Aspirations

New Real Madrid Signing Forced to Train Alone Until Middle of August