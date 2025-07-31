Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Mainoo, Lunin, Silva & More - July 31, 2025

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has a conundrum up top, with the situation regarding Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick. The Spaniard is also interested in two Premier League midfielders.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Despite the reports, Gonzalo Garcia will make the jump to the senior side, and Endrick will also stay at the club and fight for more game time. The Brazilian has seen interest from clubs regarding a loan move, but wants to stay at the club for the time being. - Cadena SER

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is said to be a big admirer of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and also Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Alonso wants the club to sign both players, with president Florentino Perez reluctant to sign either this summer. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Benfica center-back Antonio Silva. The 21-year-old impressed at the Club World Cup, and the Portuguese club is looking to cash in on their young star. - Luis Coelho via Transfer News Live

Newcastle United have failed in a bid to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Premier League side is looking to sign a new shot-stopper to reinforce the first team and has just missed out on James Trafford, who went to Manchester City. However, Los Blancos do not want to sell. - Caught Offside

Real Madrid are open to offers for left-back Ferland Mendy despite the team not listing him on the transfer list. The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the position and could be moved on this summer. - Mundo Deportivo

