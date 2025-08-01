New Club Show Interest in Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo (Report)

The situation regarding Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is still up in the air. The Brazilian has seen plenty of interest from clubs looking to sign him this summer. However, Los Blancos still have not given a definitive answer on his availability.

The media have reported he is happy, and some have said he is looking to make a move away from the club to play more regularly. If he is available, he will be wanted by some of the top clubs across Europe, which include Arsenal, Liverpool, PSG, and more. Another top club is reportedly also said to be a fan in the last 24 hours.

Another Top Premier League Club Show Interest

IMAGO / Middle East Images

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are the latest Premier League side to be keen on the Brazilian. They are the sixth English side to be linked with Rodrygo, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur looking the most likely destinations.

Manchester United are looking to regain relevance under head coach Ruben Amorim, and signing a player like Rodrygo would be a big statement. However, in the same report, it was revealed that the forward would not be interested in a move to the Red Devils.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

As mentioned, there is still a chance that Rodrygo could stay at the club. The 24-year-old has been a great player since he arrived in 2019 from Brazilian side Santos. Despite playing from the right over his favoured position from the left, he has made over 170 appearances for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid could cash in on his sale, which could be around $116 million (€100 million). It could help head coach Xabi Alonso strengthen the central midfield or defensive areas with the money.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

AFE President Criticizes 'Old-Fashioned' Decision From La Liga Regarding Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Vinicius Jr. Reveals Real Madrid and NBA Legends as His Inspirations

Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Mainoo, Lunin, Silva & More - July 31, 2025

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Reveals His Post-Soccer Aspirations