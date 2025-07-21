Real Madrid Transfer News: Barella, Rodri, Rodrygo, Ramon & More - July 21, 2025

Real Madrid continue to be linked with a new central midfielder, with one more name reportedly added to the shortlist. Would the sale of Rodrygo need to happen to fund a move?

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid have added Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella to their shortlist as they look to sign a central midfielder this summer. The Serie A club is open to selling the Italian, with a valuation of between $70 million and $76 million (€60 million and €65 million). - Real Madrid Confidencial

Manchester City's Rodri is also high on the shortlist of midfielders that Real Madrid are interested in. The club is said to have been waiting to see how he recovers from his ACL injury and is happy that the 29-year-old will be back to his best. - AS

Serie A side Como and Real Madrid have agreed on a fee for Los Blancos center-back Jacobo Ramon. A fee of $3 million (€2.5 million) has been agreed with the same buy-back clauses as Nico Paz, who joined the club in 2024. - Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are looking to take revenge on Real Madrid by signing forward Rodrygo, after losing Trent Alexander-Arnold and many other duels with Los Blancos. The situation around Rodrygo is unclear, with the club possibly selling to create funds for a midfielder. - AS

Real Madrid youngster Edgar Pujol has left the club to join Spanish third division side Racing de Ferrol. The 20-year-old joined in 2019 from the Espanyol academy, but is now looking for a new challenge. - Mundo Deportivo

