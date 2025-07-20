Real Madrid Reportedly Give Vinicius Jr. Ultimatum Regarding Contract Talks

Real Madrid may be in a positive position regarding three players and new contracts. However, they still look to be far from agreeing on a new deal with star forward Vinicius Jr.

Despite reports in January that Vinicius and the club had agreed on an improved contract that was ready to be signed after the 2024-25 season, that appears to be far from the case. Talks are not progressing, as both parties are not on the same wavelength regarding financial matters.

The Real Madrid hierarchy are said to have given Vinicius an ultimatum. According to a report from El Debate, they have contacted the Brazilian's camp to inform them that if a contract renewal is not signed by June 2026, he will be sold.

The 24-year-old has two years left on his contract, and Real Madrid will not allow him to leave on a free transfer in 2027. To ensure that doesn't happen, they will sell the player if he has not signed an extension by the end of the current season.

The Saudi Pro League are said to be very interested in signing Vinicius, and one club has reportedly offered $407 million (€350 million) to sign him this summer. The rumors have been around since 2024, with Real Madrid not keen to sell.

If the Brazilian does not sign his contract renewal before June 2026, expect Saudi clubs to come in with an offer that is much less than this year's amount. However, Vini Jr. has always maintained that he is very happy in the Spanish capital, and the talks will likely continue during the season.

