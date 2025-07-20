Real Madrid Transfer News: Lunin, Konate, Vinicius Jr, Diaz & More - July 20, 2025

Real Madrid continue to be linked with one of Liverpool's top players, but the Premier League champions are not prepared to give up as contract talks continue.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Manchester City are said to be preparing a bid for a Real Madrid fringe player. The Premier League side are reportedly interested in goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and is prepared to offer $52 million (€45 million) upfront, plus performance bonuses. This will all depend on whether the current No.1 Ederson leaves the club this summer. - Fichajes

Liverpool have no intention of giving up on extending center-back Ibrahima Konate's contract. The French international has one year left on his contract and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Despite contract talks not progressing, they are keen to keep him at the club. - L’Équipe

Brahim Diaz is set to sign a new contract with the club and will be announced after Thibaut Courtois's new two-year deal is made official. After Diaz, the club will focus on renewing with center-back Raul Asencio. - Fabrizio Romano

🤍🔐 After Thibaut Courtois, Brahim Diaz will also put pen to paper and sign new contract at Real Madrid.



Both agreements are done and set to be formally sealed.



The next one will be Raúl Asencio, until June 2031. 🔜✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wB5YruHgHy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2025

The offer from the Saudi Pro League for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. is now off the table. Past reports have suggested a $1.1 billion (€1 billion) deal for the Brazilian, but that is no longer an option for the 24-year-old, whose contract talks with Los Blancos have stalled. - AS

Real Madrid are seeking to recoup as much as they can for Reinier Jesus, with the club searching for potential suitors for the midfielder. The 23-year-old, who signed from Flamengo in 2020 as a future star, had struggled, without making a first-team appearance. If they can not sell the player, a mutual contract termination could be an option. - AS

The Latest Real Madrid News:

