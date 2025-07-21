Former Spain Star Dissects What’s Behind Vinicius Jr’s Slump

The 2024-25 season was a disappointing one for Real Madrid, as they missed out on all the top trophies. Injuries were a major reason, alongside some of the top players not being at their best.

One of those was Vinicius Jr., who had a below-par season in Carlo Ancelotti's final season. The Brazilian's goal contribution was still high, but he did not dominate games as consistently as fans are accustomed to seeing.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Former Spanish international goalkeeper Santi Cañizares has an opinion on why his form has dropped. Speaking on the podcast 'El Partidazo de COPE', Cañizares also mentioned what Real Madrid fans think of Vinicius Jr. due to his drop in performances.

I think the Ballon d'Or win caused Vinicius's performance to drop significantly. That has made him dispensable for Real Madrid fans right now. Santi Cañizares

Vinicius Jr. is currently at a standstill with the club on a new contract renewal. The 24-year-old's contract ends in 2027, but talks on an improved deal have reportedly stalled over wage amounts. It was only back in January that everything seemed to be agreed upon, but those reports now appear to be false.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Despite huge offers from the Saudi Pro League, Xabi Alonso looks set to keep the Brazilian, starting him in all six Club World Cup games. The contract will likely be signed in the future, but the $407 million offer reportedly on the table could be tempting.

