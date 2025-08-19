Real Madrid Transfer News: Camavinga, Alaba, Isak, Larsson & More - August 19, 2025

All the talk is that Alexander Isak will join Liverpool this summer, but could Real Madrid make a late move for the Newcastle United striker? Los Blancos is also linked with another Swedish international, but a move would happen in 2026.

Manchester United have set their sights on Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, seeing the midfielder as a key reinforcement this summer. The Frenchman is seen as the perfect player to play alongside former Los Blancos player Casemiro in the central position. The club doesn't see Camavinga as a player who is available to other clubs, but could reconsider if the Red Evils offer above $94 million (€80 million). - Fichajes

Real Madrid have not ruled out the possibility of David Alaba leaving this summer. The experienced Austrian has one year left on his contract, and has suffered with numerous injuries this past season. Los Blancos are happy to keep Alaba at the club, but will not stop the player from leaving if a significant offer comes in. - Defensa Central

All the reports suggest Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is set to join Liverpool this summer for a whopping transfer fee. However, Real Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation, with an interest in the Swedish international. - BeIN Sports

👀 "I've also heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame..."



👋 "He'll be like a virus in the dressing room, just get him out and move on!"@richardajkeys and Andy Gray on Alexander Isak's future.#beINPL #NUFC pic.twitter.com/vy5WP4wCxI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 15, 2025

Real Madrid have listed a talented Bundesliga player as a 2026 transfer target. Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson has been monitored by Los Blancos, with scouting leader Juni Calafat seeing him as a great addition to the team. The plan is to watch how he develops over this coming season, then decide if they will make an offer. - Defensa Central

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, with Manchester City reportedly pulling out of the race for the forward. The London club may still have to beat Liverpool to his signature if Los Blancos make the Brazilian available. - The Standard

