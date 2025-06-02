Real Madrid Transfer News: Carreras, Vitinha, Mastantuono, & More - June 2, 2025
Real Madrid continues to negotiate with Benfica for left-back Alvaro Carreras, with both sides reportedly not happy with the opening talks. President Florentino Perez has also allegedly revealed his No.1 target for the club.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
According to reports in Portugal, Real Madrid is reportedly looking to offer between $35 million and $40 million (€30-35 million) for Benfica's left-back Alvaro Carreras. Rumors surrounding a move for the Spanish player have been circulating in the news for several weeks, with a deal reportedly nearing completion. - A Bola
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to sign PSG midfielder Vitinha. The Portuguese international just lifted the UEFA Champions League with the French club, and Los Blancos would need to pay around $113.4 million (€100 million) to sign the 25-year-old. - Fichajes
Franco Mastantuono has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid, with reports suggesting that he would wait for the Spanish side. However, the young Argentine is close to signing for PSG unless Real comes in at the last minute. - Fabrizio Romano
Aston Villa continue to be mentioned in their pursuit of Real Madrid backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian is seeking a new club where he could be the first choice, and Villa could lose their number one, Emiliano Martínez, to the Saudi Pro League. - Real Madrid Confidencial
