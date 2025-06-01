Achraf Hakimi’s Agent Reveals Real Reason Behind Real Madrid Exit
Real Madrid have found the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal at right back with Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, there was a moment when they had the veteran’s replacement in-house.
Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi came up through Real Madrid’s youth academy and left for a loan stint with Borussia Dortmund. Nonetheless, with Carvajal still in his prime, the Spanish side opted to sell the player for about $45 million to Inter Milan in 2020.
In an interview with Marca, Alejandro Camano, the agent for Hakimi, spoke about the player’s time with Los Blancos. Moreover, he noted that the club knew how special the player would be, but Carvajal was the starter (via Bernabeu Digital).
Leaving Madrid had to do with the fact that Carvajal was there, who has been one of the best in the world in that position. That competition made Achraf better.- Alejandro Camano
Moreover, Camano notes that Real Madrid didn’t make a mistake letting him leave, Hakimi wouldn’t have become the player he is now playing limited minutes which would’ve happened had he stayed.
It wasn’t a mistake by Zidane. He has a great friendship with him and with his sons, but we needed him to play 40 matches. Zidane wanted him to always feel like just another Madridista. No one thought things would go worse for him after leaving. His mindset was focused on success.- Alejandro Camano
After one season with Inter Milan, Hakimi moved to PSG, where on Saturday, he helped the club win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.
