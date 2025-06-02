F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Reveals Which Barcelona Player He Would Sign for Real Madrid
Real Madrid have plenty of famous fans, some of those not Spanish. However, experienced Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, a Spanish national born in Oviedo, has followed Los Blancos since he was a child.
The 43-year-old was back in his home country this past weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix and landed his first points of the season, finishing ninth in front of many of his fans.
The two-time World Champion spoke to DAZN before the big race and was asked one of the biggest questions of the weekend. As a big Real Madrid fan, who would he like to sign from Barcelona? He gave an interesting answer, accompanied by a big smile on his face.
I would sign Pedri for Madrid, to weaken Barça. I also do that on the PlayStation and then leave him on the bench.- Fernando Alonso
Many may have predicted that he would pick forward Lamine Yamal or even Raphinha. However, Alonso chose another young talent and also a Spanish international. The fact that he buys the 22-year-old to keep him on the bench will likely not go down well with Pedri.
Real Madrid is back in action later this month in the FIFA Club World Cup, looking to be the first team to win the competition. They play Al-Hilal on June 18, as well as Pachuca and RB Salzburg, in the group stages.
