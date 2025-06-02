Real Madrid Reportedly Target Ligue 1 Standout to Strengthen Goalkeeper Position
Real Madrid can still rely on Thibaut Courtois as their No. 1 goalkeeper, but the Spanish side are beginning to undergo a youth movement, and eventually, they’ll address the position.
Los Blancos have already added Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. Moreover, more names could be on the way with the summer months already beginning. The club could lose back-up stopper Andriy Lunin this season, and would need to find a replacement.
Resigned to the likelihood of losing out on Joan Garcia to Barcelona, Real Madrid have begun exploring alternatives for the goalkeeper position. While several names are under consideration, one emerging target is LOSC Lille’s Lucas Chevalier.
According to information by Bernabeu Digital, the 23-year-old French goalkeeper is highly rated by Xabi Alonso. With his contract at Lille set to expire in 2027, the Ligue 1 side could consider a sale this summer or next if an extension isn’t agreed upon.
Lille are losing Jonathan David on a free transfer, they cannot afford to lose a talent like Chevalier’s and not see a fee come to the club for such a talent. As a result, Real Madrid could exploit this and negotiate a fee that sees them secure a quality young talent.
