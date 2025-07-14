Real Madrid Transfer News: Ceballos, Carreras, Rodrygo, Mac Allister & More - July 14, 2025

Real Madrid have made three signings under Xabi Alonso, with a fourth set to be announced this week. There could also be more for Alonso, but the club needs to generate money through sales.

Juventus are said to be a club showing interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, if he is available this summer. The 28-year-old was an important player under Carlo Ancelotti during the 2024-25 season. However, he played just 70 minutes across the six games, which could mean he is surplus to requirements. A transfer fee of around $14 million (€12 million). - Mundo Deportivo

Real Madrid have put a price on Brazilian Rodrygo, with Liverpool the latest team to be interested in the 24-year-old. Los Blancos are reportedly seeking no less than $117 million (€100 million) for the forward. Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Rodrygo. - SPORT

Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras will be announced as a Real Madrid player this week. Everything is agreed upon, as the Spanish defender has traveled to the Spanish capital to undergo medicals, ready for his unveiling. - Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a top priority for Real Madrid, and it is hoped that they could sign him this summer. Reports suggest they are interested in a double swoop, including center-back Ibrahima Konate. However, they would need to sell players to fund a move. - Fichajes

Real Madrid look to have signed another young star for the youth squad in 16-year-old Beltran Capote. The Malaga player can play both midfield and striker, and will join Real Madrid’s U19 C team this season. - Mundo Deportivo

