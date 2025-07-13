Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Modric, Rodrygo, Tchouameni & More - July 13, 2025

Could Real Madrid see some high-profile departures that would bring in significant transfer funds for Xabi Alonso to use? One of those players is Rodrygo, with a new club entering the race.

Real Madrid could fast-track Ibrahima Konate's transfer to this season, with just one year left on the Liverpool player's contract. The Frenchman has been continuously linked to the Spanish capital, but is likely to move in 2026 on a free transfer. However, Konate has reportedly said to the club that he would be open to a move this summer. - Marca

Los Blancos have announced the signing of Rachad Fettal from Spanish side Almería. The 20-year-old Moroccan striker will join the Castilla team. - Fabrizio Romano

Luka Modric's deal with AC Milan is expected to be finalized this week. His medical is booked for Monday, with the Croatian signing a one-year contract after his time at Real Madrid ended after the Club World Cup. - Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal and Chelsea have held talks with representatives of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, but face some competition from PSG and a new European team, Bayern Munich. The German side are said to have sent an offer to the club after the recent injury to Jamal Musiala and missing out on Nico Williams. - Diario Madridista

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected a bid from Manchester United for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Premier League club are said to have tabled an offer of around $105 million (£78 million). The Frenchman is seen as a vital member of the squad under Xabi Alonso, following a below-par season under Carlo Ancelotti last year. - Eduardo Inda

