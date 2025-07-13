Xabi Alonso Could See Major Transfer Target Arrive Via Player Swap Deal (Report)

Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid. That has always been expected to be a future deal, but things appear to be moving quickly, with a deal potentially being made this summer.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract, and with talks over an extension stuttering, the Premier League champions may look to cash in to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

IMAGO / PA Images

Arne Slot's side may have found an alternative route to strengthening their team while also losing a vital first-team player. According to Defensa Central, Liverpool are interested in forward Rodrygo if Konate were to leave for Real Madrid.

If the deal were to happen, it would be a significant win for both parties. Los Blancos need experienced defenders, which is a problem area for Xabi Alonso. Liverpool appears set to lose forward Luiz Diaz, and with a lack of depth at the position, bringing in the talent of Rodrygo would also help bolster the squad. This is due to Konate having just one year left on his contract.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The question would be, is Rodrygo available? Contradicting news reports regarding the 24-year-old suggest he is a selling option, but also wants to stay and fight for his place. If the option is available, the Reds would also have to pay a transfer fee on top, with a gap in the valuation of both players.

The Brazilian is highly sought after, with Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich all linked with a move for the $105 million (€90 million) rated star. With the season fast approaching, could this be the deal of the summer?

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Modric, Rodrygo, Tchouameni & More - July 13, 2025

Former Real Madrid Assistant Davide Ancelotti Gets Off To Flying Start in Debut Head Coaching Job

La Liga President Reveals Why He Agrees With Outcome of Real Madrid's Fixture Change Request

Former Player Explains How Real Madrid Can Get Back to the Top Under Xabi Alonso