Real Madrid Show High Interest In Teenage Bournemouth Centre-Back
According to AS, Real Madrid are heavily invested in signing a teenage Bournemouth centre-back who is shining under Andoni Iraola in the Premier League.
Los Blancos are looking to bolster their defense as the team went through a defensive injury crisis this season. Names like Aymeric Laporte, William Saliba, Vitor Reis, and more are floating around.
Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen has now re-emerged as a target for Los Merengues. The player previously attracted the interest of the club, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Juventus also interested. Huijsen ended up in Juventus.
The Spain under-21 international also had a loan spell at AS Roma and earned Jose Mourinho's endorsement. The legendary Portuguese manager backed Huijsen to become one of the best defenders in the world.
Huijsen is now in English football and has made 13 appearances for The Cherries. He has been impressive and Real Madrid are once again interested, as AS reports.
The 19-year-old already has a high market value of 18 million Euros and has a contract with Bournemouth until 2030.
He could be a good addition to Carlo Ancelotti's side. Los Blancos have ruled out Aymeric Laporte's signing due to age and price while William Saliba would cost a fortune.
Along with Vitor Reis, Huijsen is on the shortlist of talented youngsters that the team are looking to bring in. While young Raul Asencio has already flourished this season after stepping up from the academy.
Real Madrid could soon have more top-tier young talents in their ranks if they're able to conclude a move for Huijsen in the near future.
