Real Madrid Transfer News: Miguel Gutierrez, Fran Garcia, Vitinha & More - December 27, 2024
Real Madrid have been linked with several left-backs, but the No.1 target remains Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid may not add many players in the January transfer window, but a left-back signing is on the agenda for the summer. Los Blancos continues to be linked with several players, and one current player is being considered for a move away.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
- Real Madrid are willing to let left-back Fran Garcia leave the club, with a $20 million price tag. Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid are said to be teams monitoring the situation. - Real Madrid Confidencial
- Despite wanting to sign a left-back this summer, Los Blancos have ruled out bringing back former player Theo Hernandez. The Milan player has been linked numerous times with a return to the club. - DefensaCentral
- Girona has set a $31 million price on left-back Miguel Gutierrez, with Real Madrid interested in bringing back their former academy player. Other clubs would need to pay the amount, with Los Blancos paying much less, as a clause in his contract allows. - Football Espana
- Real Madrid are interested in signing PSG midfielder Vitinha. The Portuguese midfielder would cost the Spanish champions a lot of money, but they also assessing other midfield options in the summer. - Diario AS
