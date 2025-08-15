Real Madrid Could Receive Big Payday as Rival Eyes Swoop for La Liga Winger (Report)

Real Madrid have brought in over $23 million (€20 million) with sales of several academy players this summer. It's a small amount compared to what they have spent on the four incomings. Los Blancos continuously add 50% sell-on clauses to young players, and it has worked very well.

Former left-back Miguel Gutiérrez looks likely to move to Napoli from Girona, which would mean Real Madrid would receive around $22 million (€19 million). The white club may be in line to receive another big payday with a former player reportedly being linked with a move to one of the team's rivals.

Takefusa Kubo Linked with Atletico Madrid

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to MARCA, former Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo is a target for Atletico Madrid. The Real Sociedad winger signed from Los Blancos in 2022 and has had a great few seasons with the Basque club. Now, the 24-year-old is attracting interest from Diego Simeone's side.

Real Madrid's city rivals are looking to close the gap on them and Barcelona this season and have done some excellent business. Kubo would add another fantastic player to the squad, who has plenty of La Liga experience.

It would also be a win for Real Madrid, who could receive $35 million (€30 million). Los Blancos only paid a fraction of the price when he came from Barcelona's academy, and it would be a great return.

