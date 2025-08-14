Real Madrid Transfer News: Wharton, Konate, Romero, Ceballos & More - August 14, 2025

Real Madrid continue to add center-back targets to their list, with two Premier League stars at the top, but will it happen this summer or next? They are also linked with a move for a young Premier League midfielder.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid are monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, one of the hottest young talents in the Premier League. Head coach Xabi Alonso is said to be a massive fan of the 21-year-old who recently helped the Eables win the Community Shield over Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the England international. - The Daily Mail Wharton

Real Madrid could be handed a chance to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer, with Liverpool set to make two signings at center-back. Konate has been high on the list of targets for Xabi Alonso and could be allowed to leave so he does not go for free next summer with just one year left on his contract. - AS

Franco Mastantuono is officially a Real Madrid player. The Argentinian had his presentation at the club, including a medical. The talented youngster turned 18 on August 14, which allowed him to officially sign with the club, by FIFA regulations. A deal with his club River Plate was agreed back in June. - Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur center-back Cristian Romero is a top target for Real Madrid in 2026. The Argentinian has impressed for the London club, and has been handed the captain's armband for the new season. Los Blancos have a long list of central defenders they are interested in, with Romero being near the top. - Fichajes

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos reportedly only wants one club if he leaves Real Madrid. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, but Real Betis is his only desired destination. Los Verdiblancos are said to be interested in bringing back the former player, but no talks have materialized yet. - Fichajes

