Real Madrid Transfer News: Donnarumma, Rodrygo, Ceballos & More - June 7, 2025
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League, with a new club linked with a move for the 24-year-old. Los Blancos could also lose a midfielder to a Serie A team.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Talks between Real Madrid and Benfica regarding left-back Alvaro Carreras continue, with a $9 million (€8 million) gap between the clubs stalling any deal. However, reports suggest a deal will be completed in the coming days. -
AC Milan appears set to sign Luka Modric as a free agent when his Real Madrid contract expires; they may also be considering signing another Madrid midfielder. The Rossoneri are looking at Dani Ceballos, who could cost around $23 million (€20 million). - Fichajes
Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have all been mentioned, while reports also suggest he may stay in Madrid. Liverpool are said to be working on a deal for around $102 million (€90 million). - Ben Jacobs
Gianluigi Donnarumma would be open to a move to either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. The PSG stopper and recent Champions League winner's contract ends in 2026, and talks over an extension have stalled. With Thibaut Courtois still at Los Blancos, it seems an unlikely move. - La Gazzetta dello Sport
Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have submitted a $7 million (€6 million) for Real Madrid youth player Diego Aguado. The 18-year-old defender will travel with the squad for the Club World Cup; then, the club may discuss his future. - Marca
