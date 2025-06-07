Premier League Transfer Target Reveals His Dream Club is Real Madrid
There are many soccer players who have expressed their love for Real Madrid, which is no surprise, given that it is arguably the most iconic club in the world. Some will never wear the famous white shirt; some may go on a different journey before arriving.
French midfielder Ryan Cherki may fall into the latter, as he looks set to join Premier League side Manchester City. No deal has been agreed upon as of yet, but the Cityzens and the midfielder's current club, Olympique Lyonnais, are in talks.
Cherki looks keen on the move. However, his dream club is Real Madrid. Speaking in an interview with the official Lyon website in 2021 (h/t L'Equipe), he revealed his love for the Spanish club.
The club of my dreams is Real Madrid, and I hope that one day we can play together on the same team.- Ryan Cherki
It's not just one time he has mentioned Los Blancos; he has been quoted several times talking about his dream of wearing the white shirt. The 21-year-old has even spoken about former players and his admiration for one player in particular.
The player I'd like to be like is Zidane.- Ryan Cherki
Cherki is still young, and if he completes his move to Manchester City this year, there is still plenty of time to fulfill his dream of playing for Real. However, he will need to prove to the club that he has the playing ability and mentality to wear the famous shirt.
