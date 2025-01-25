Real Madrid Transfer News: Endrick, Duran, Paz, Walker & More - January 25, 2025
Real Madrid continues their transfer stance surrounding young forward Endrick. Los Blancos could be interested in an Aston Villa forward, who is reportedly unhappy at the club.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid reportedly turned down the chance to sign Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker. The 34-year-old was offered to Los Blancos on a six-month loan but has since signed the same deal with Italian side AC Milan. - Marca
Serie A side Como is looking to make an offer to Real Madrid to buy out midfielder Nico Paz's contract. Los Blancos owns 50% of the Argentine's contract, and Como is reportedly willing to pay $15.7 million to own the full rights to Paz's contract. - FC Inter News
Real Madrid is interested in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. The Colombian is favouring the Saudi Pro League over Madrid and PSG. The 20-year-old has become frustrated with being used as a rotation striker, and the Spanish Champions are monitoring his situation. - Santi Aouna
Real Madrid insists that Endrick will not leave on loan in January, seeing him as a vital part of the squad for the remainder of the season. Several clubs have asked about his situation, but Los Blancos remain firm on their decision.- ESPN
William Saliba is the number one center-back target for Real Madrid in the summer. Alessandro Bastoni and Ousmane Diomande are other options. - Fichajes
Rival Watch
Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen could leave the club this January in a bid to find more game-time. The move would create salary space for Barca to sign Marcus Rashford on loan. - Mundo Deportivo
