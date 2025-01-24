Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will aim to secure their fourth consecutive league win and retain their lead at the top of the La Liga table when they travel to Real Valladolid this weekend.
As it stands, Los Blancos sit two points clear at the summit of Spain's top division with 46 points from 20 league games.
Carlo Ancelotti's team is in decent form, having lost just once in their last 12 competitive matches. They head into this fixture against Valladolid on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Real Valladolid finds themselves at the bottom of the La Liga standings with 15 points, five points away from safety.
MORE: Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Teams In Their Careers
Diego Cocca, appointed as Valladolid's head coach on December 14, 2024, has secured one victory in his first three league matches. That win came against Real Betis on January 11. Their most recent La Liga game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Espanyol.
The latest meeting between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid was in August 2024. In that La Liga game, Los Blancos emerged victorious with a 3-0 win. Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, and Endrick were the scorers in that match.
The last time Real Valladolid defeated Real Madrid was all the way back in November 2008. Fabian Canobbio scored in the 48th minute to give his team a memorable 1-0 victory.
MORE: Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Team News vs Real Valladolid
Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao are sidelined due to injuries, while Vinicius Jr will be unavailable due to suspension.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos will welcome back Lucas Vazquez, who missed Wednesday's Champions League match against RB Salzburg as a result of his suspension.
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Saturday January 25, 2025
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid in La Liga takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Start Time
Time: 3 p.m. EST, 12 p.m. PST, and 9 p.m. local time
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid in La Liga starts at 3 p.m. EST.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid in La Liga
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Premier Sports, La Liga TV, and Premier Sports Player
Canada: TSN TV and TSN+
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Shift Focus From Alphonso Davies To Another Bayern Munich Player Out Of Contract In June
Jude Bellingham Matches Lionel Messi’s Record During Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg
Opta Calculates Real Madrid's Chances Of Winning The 2025 Champions League
Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Thierry Henry’s UEFA Champions League Tally After Scoring in Real Madrid vs Salzburg