Pundit Backs Real Madrid To Sign Another Liverpool Superstar Besides Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid have been in talks to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for a while. A January move for the full-back didn't materialize but rumors prevail regarding a summer move.
Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their defense to some extent during the summer transfer window. Pundit Tony Cascarino has urged the Madrid giants to turn their attention towards a second Liverpool superstar.
Cascarino reckons Los Merengues should aim to sign the Reds' skipper Virgil van Dijk, who is set to be out of contract in the summer.
In his column for The Times, Cascarino wrote:
It would make perfect sense for Real Madrid to sign Virgil van Dijk as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool when their contracts expire this summer. Real need a high-class centre-back and Van Dijk is one of the top five in the world. Carlo Ancelotti likes to work with experienced players and at 33, Van Dijk can play at the highest level for maybe another four years.- Tony Cascarino
He further added:
In recent times, Real’s transfer policy has shifted to successfully target free agents, including Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe. It seems like a no-brainer.- Tony Cascarino
Virgil van Dijk has been one of the best defenders in the world for a while. Despite being 33, the towering Dutchman continues to perform at a very high level. He has previously been linked with a free summer transfer to Real Madrid but the rumors fizzled out.
Van Dijk is yet to pen a new deal with Liverpool as his current deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid : Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid La Liga Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Kimmich, Bastoni, Carreras & More - January 24, 2025