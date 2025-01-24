Real Madrid Transfer News: Konate, Kimmich, Bastoni, Carreras & More - January 24, 2025
Real Madrid is expected to target a center-back in the summer, with two of the best in the world linked with moves to the Spanish capital.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid is looking to bring in another Liverpool defender besides Trent Alexander-Arnold. Center-back Ibrahima Konate is in talks with the club over a new deal, and Los Blancos are waiting to pounce if any complications happen. - Caught Offside
Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich will favor a move to Real Madrid over rivals Barcelona if he disagrees with a new contract with the German side. Kimmich currently has 5 months on his contract. - Christian Falk
Real Madrid is still very keen on signing Inter Milan center-back Alessandro Bastoni. The Italian international is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, and they would cost Los Blancos somewhere in the region of $66 million. - Fichajes
Benfica have told Real Madrid they must pay $41.9 million if they want left-back Alvaro Carreras. However, the Spaniard has said he is happy in Portugal despite interest from Los Blancos and Barcelona. - AS
Rival Watch
Manchester United could take Barcelona forward Ansu Fati on loan until the end of the season. This would potentially help Marcus Rashford's move to Barcelona on loan. - GMS
Atletico Madrid are plotting a move for Wolves forward Fabio Silva in the summer. The Portuguese man is currently on loan at Las Palmas and has impressed this season. - TeamTalk
