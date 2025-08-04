Real Madrid Transfer News: Garcia, Vinicius, Saliba, Mac Allister & More - August 4, 2025

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Premier League players William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate, with the club making a decision on which center-back to make a move for.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Newly promoted Premier League sides Sunderland and Leeds United have been given fresh hope in the pursuit of Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia. The Spanish club are said to favor keeping Endrick over Garcia, and could let the young Spaniard leave for around $56 million (£42 million).- Fichajes

Manchester United are preparing an extraordinary transfer bid for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. The Red Devils are said to be ready to offer a whopping $232 million (£175 million) for the Brazilian, who is yet to sign a new contract with the club. - Fichajes

Real Madrid were never interested in selling Rodrygo this summer, despite plenty of interest from several Premier League clubs. Los Blancos may consider a sale if a club comes in with a bid over $104 million (€90 million). - AS via Madrid Xtra

Real Madrid have reportedly made a decision on which center-back they will attempt to sign, between William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate. The former is said to be too hard of a negotiator with Srsenal as he is set to sign a new contract. It appears to the club that a deal for Liverpool's Konate is much simpler. - Defensa Central

Los Blancos are not done in the summer transfer market when it comes to incomings. Real are looking at bringing in Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, as they prefer an opening bid of €100 million (£87 million). - Fichajes

